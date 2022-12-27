In what is a traditional Boxing Day Test Match, Australia is now playing South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the second of the three-match series. A spectacular batting display by experienced opener David Warner, who is having a memorable Boxing Day Test Match, has contributed to Australia's dominance over South Africa in both the first and second matches.

David Warner entered the Test Match facing some rather scathing criticism, with some even questioning his status in the team following a poor stretch of play in the game's longest format in 2022. He hammered the Proteas bowlers all over the park and scored a double century to respond to his critics. In an innings that featured 16 fours and 2 sixes, he scored 200 runs off 256 balls.

David Warner appeared to be overwhelmed with passion as he celebrated his double century by jumping up and down and screaming. This proved costly for the seasoned left-hander, who promptly dialled 911 while clutching the backs of his thighs. He had been batting through the entire inning with cramps, and the celebrations made it worse. He was then helped off the field by his teammates while crying and was later ruled to be injured and retired.

In his 100th Test match, David Warner made history by being just the second batter in history to hit a 200, following former England captain Joe Root's accomplishment. He actually passed the three-figure mark in his 100th Test, becoming the second Australian (after Ricky Ponting) and 10th overall batsman to do so. Australia is in a good position at 386/3 at the end of Day 2 and has already earned a lead of 197 runs.