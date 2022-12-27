Glenn Maxwell Injury Update: Will Australian all-rounder feature in IPL 2023 for RCB? - Check Details

In a rare accident, Australian cricket player Glenn Maxwell might have lost his foot. At a friend's 50th birthday celebration last month, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder brutally cracked his leg. The 34-year-old admitted that he "felt every portion of" his leg breaking as he lay on the ground in excruciating pain. Maxwell already missed the Big Bash League (BBL) due to this terrible injury, and his participation in the next IPL Season 16 is now in doubt. When a friend fell over Maxwell's leg, he pretended to be chasing after the person. On Fox Cricket, the Australian all-rounder admitted that the horrifying occurrence might have easily put an end to his professional career.

Nice Buy For RCB, Will Jacks. Good Back Up of Glenn Maxwell#IPL2023Auction #RCB pic.twitter.com/He6Jmv7yPz — Political Adda (@_PoliticalAdda_) December 23, 2022

“I probably wasn’t that far off losing my foot which was pretty scary,” he said. “To be able to be out the other side (now) and starting to walk again, it’s weird you sort of have to teach yourself how to walk.”

Maxwell fractured his fibula and chipped his tibia, in addition to tearing every ligament in his foot, according to scans. Maxwell discussed his recovery and the loneliness he is feeling in an endeavour to try and return in time for the BBL season's conclusion.

“I’m starting to walk around a little bit more comfortable. Hopefully get rid of the crutches in a couple of days,” he said. “Things are starting to look up.” “(Wife Vini) has been an unbelievable support for me – basically my nurse for a month and a half taking care of me. (She’s) really helped me get through the last little bit.”

Maxwell said earlier this month that he had already lost 5 kg as a result of his catastrophic injury. Even though he doesn't have a set return date for playing, the Australian all-rounder is committing every spare moment to his recuperation plan. Maxwell hopes to be back for the Indian Premier League, which is scheduled to begin in April.