David Warner imitates Mahesh Babu's famous dialogue from blockbuster 'Pokiri'--Watch

As all the cricketing activities across the globe continues to remain at standstill due to novel coronavirus, swashbuckling Australia opener David Warner is making sure to keep his fans entertained these days by constantly sharing pictures and videos of him and his family on social media.

From shaking legs with his daughter on Bollywood popular song 'Sheila Ki Jawani' to switching roles with his wife Candice, the 33-year-old has been making the most of this forced break from the game.

On Sunday, Warner--who has been on video-sharing spree these days--once again took to his official Instagram handle and shared a new TikTok video of him.

In the video, the Australian opener could be seen imitating Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's famous dialogue from Tollywood blockbuster "Pokiri"

Warner could be seen donning the jersey of his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad and perfectly lipsyncing the famous dialogue with intense looks and holding his bat in hand.

Along with the video, Warner also asked his followers to guess the name of the movie.

"Guess the movie?? I tried everyone Good luck #tollywood #requested #helpme," he captioned the post.

In April, Warner posted a video in which he and his wife Candice could be seen dancing on a Telugu song "Butta Bomma" while their daughter could be seen making guest appearance.

"It’s tiktok time #buttabomma get out of your comfort zone people lol @candywarner1," he had captioned the post.

The song is from Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, featuring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde.

Warner has been quite active on social media ever since a six-month lockdown was announced in Australia due to coronavirus. In April, Warner also made his debut on social networking app TikTok on the request of his five-year-old daughter Ivy-Mae. Since then, he has also been sharing those videos on Instagram and already has 2.2 million followers on TikTok.

The Australian was set to represent Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The IPL 13 was originally slated to take place from March 29 to May 24 but its has now been postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19.