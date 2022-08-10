Australian opener David Warner shares a close relation with his fans in Hyderabad. The Delhi Capitals batter was captain Sunrisers Hyderabad and even led them to the Indian Premier League title apart from being really popular on social media especially TikTok with his fans down South.

On Tuesday (August 9), Warner shared a post praising another of Hyderabad’s favourite sportsperson – PV Sindhu. The top Indian shuttler won her first Commonwealth Games gold medal on Monday, winning the singles title after defeating Michelle Li of Canada in the final.

“Well done @pvsindhu1 amazing achievement, complete,” Warner wrote on Instagram along with a photo of Sindhu wearing the gold medal. Warner’s wife Candice took note of the post and reacted. “so good,” she wrote.

Indian Badminton players PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and Chirag Shetty, following their scintillating performance at the Commonwealth Games 2022, were welcomed by supporters and family members with bouquets at the Hyderabad airport on Wednesday (August 10) after they returned from Birmingham. Expressing happiness on returning back home with a medal, shuttler Chirag Shetty said that his next target is World Championship. Satwik Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty clinched gold in the badmintom men’s doubles.

“It feels really good to come back home with a medal. Last time, we came back with the silver in the individual event and we wanted to convert that into gold. I am really happy that we could do that. The next target is World Championship,” said Shetty.

The men’s doubles duo of Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won gold by defeating England’s Sean Vendy and Ben Lane in the final at the Commonwealth. The Indian duo warded off the English challenge by 21-15, 21-13.

PV Ramana, PV Sindhu’s father who came to receive her at the airport said that they are happy that she is bringing the Commonwealth Games gold medal. Ace shuttler PV Sindhu clinched India’s first gold medal in badminton at the Commonwealth Games 2022 and the first women’s singles CWG gold medal of her career.

(with ANI inputs)