David Warner shakes leg with wife Candice on famous Prabhu Deva song 'Muqabla'

Ever since coronavirus pandemic has brought cricketing activities across the globe at standstill, swashbuckling Australia opener David Warner is making sure to keep his fans entertained these days by constantly sharing pictures and videos of him and his family on social media.

From shaking legs with his daughter on Bollywood popular song 'Sheila Ki Jawani' to switching roles with his wife Candice to imitating Mahesh Babu's famous dialogue from blockbuster 'Pokiri', the 33-year-old doesn't leave an opportunity to engage cricket fans amid lockdown.

Warner,who has been on video-sharing spree these days, once again took to his official Instagram account on Sunday and posted a TikTok video of him shaking legs with wife Candice on a popular Bollywood song 'Muqabla'.

In the video, Warner and Candice could be seen following the signature steps of Shilpa Shetty from a TikTok video she recently posted along with Prabhu Deva on the superhit song.

Along with the post, Warner also asked his followers as to whom was better--he and Candice or Shilpa Shetty and Prabhu Deva.

"Who was better @candywarner1 and I or @theshilpashetty #theoriginals @prabhudevaofficial," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Warner's daughter Ivy Mae could also be seen dancing behind their parents in the video.

Earlier this month, Warner posted a video of him donning the jersey of his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad and perfectly lipsyncing the famous dialogue of Mahesh Babu from Telugu movie Pokiri and holding his bat in hand.

In April, Warner posted a video in which he and his wife Candice could be seen dancing on a Telugu song "Butta Bomma" while their daughter could be seen making guest appearance.

In April, Warner also made his debut on social networking app TikTok on the request of his five-year-old daughter Ivy-Mae. Since then, he has also been sharing those videos on Instagram and already has 2.2 million followers on TikTok.

The Australian was set to represent Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The IPL 13 was originally slated to take place from March 29 to May 24 but it was postponed indefinitely in April due to COVID-19.