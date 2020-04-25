हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
David Warner

David Warner shares adorable dance video with wife Candice, daughters--Watch

Warner was set to represent Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2020, which was due to take place from March 29 but it has now been postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus.

Image Credits:David Warner Instagram
Image Credits:David Warner Instagram

As all the sporting activities across the globe are currently at standstill due to coronavirus pandemic, swashbuckling Australian opener David Warner is keeping his fans entertained by constantly posting videos with his family on social media.

From shaking legs with his daughter on Bollywood popular song 'Sheila Ki Jawani' to giving his kids some boxing lessons, Warner is making the most of his forced break from the game.

The 33-year-old, who has been on video-sharing spree these days, once again took to his official Instagram account and posted an adorable dance video with his wife Candice and daughters which he made on TikTok.

"#SATURDAYVIBES @candywarner1," he captioned the video.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#SATURDAYVIBES @candywarner1

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on

Intrestingly, Warner is dressed up in his Australian jersey in the video and seems like he is going for batting.

Earlier this month, Warner made his debut on social networking app TikTok on the request of his five-year-old daughter Ivy-Mae.

Since then, he has also been sharing his TikTok videos on Instagram.

Warner had earlier posted a video wherein he could be seen dancing with his daughter Indi-Rae on Bollywood popular song ‘ Sheila ki Jawani.’

“Indi has asked to also do one for you guys! please help me someone,' he had written along with the video wherein Warner's daughter could be seen wearing an Indian dress.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Indi has asked to also do one for you guys!  please help me someone!!!!!! #statue

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on

Last week, Warner posted another video where in he could be seen dancing with his better half Candice on The Weekend's hit song 'Blinding Lights'.

"Two battler Tik Tik parents #help us lol @candywarner1," he had captioned the video.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Two battler Tik Tik parents #help us lol @candywarner1

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on



 

