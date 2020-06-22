David Warner, wife Candice once again groove to Bollywood track--Watch

While international cricket across the world is yet to begin amid coronavirus pandemic, swashbuckling Australia opener David Warner continues to entertain his fans by constantly sharing pictures and videos of him and his family on social media.

From posting numerous videos with his daughters Ivy Mae and Indi Rae and wife Candice to perfectly lipsyncing various famous dialogues, the 33-year-old has been making the most of his forced break due to coronvirus pandemic.

Warner, who has been on video-sharing spree these days, has come up with yet another dance video with his wife and daughters.

In a latest TikTok video shared by him on his official Instagram account, Warner could be seen grooving to the hit Bollywood track 'Sauda Khara Khara' from movie 'Good Newwz' along with his wife and children in background.

Along with video, Warner also asked his followers to guess the name of the song.

"Back by popular demand!! I’ve got @candywarner1 covered once again. Guess the song?? #dance #family #sunday," Warner captioned the post.

Last week, Warner posted a video of him floating in the air magically, with Honey Singh's popular music track playing in the background.

"Wish you could do this?? Show me," he had written.

Earlier, the former Australian vice-captain also posted a video of a quiz with his family.

Warner captioned the post as,"Family quiz time, results are very funny."

In April, Warner made his debut on social networking app TikTok on the request of his five-year-old daughter Ivy-Mae and has more than 4.3 million followers on the popular video-sharing app. Since then, he has also been sharing those videos on Instagram.

Warner was set to feature for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was slated to take place from March 29 to May 24. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had postponed the T20 lucrative tournament indefinitely in April due to coronavirus.