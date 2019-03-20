David Warner's leadership skills are unmatched: SRH mentor VVS Laxman

Sunrisers Hyderabad mentor VVS Laxman is delighted to have David Warner back in the mix as his 'unmatched leadership skills' are a big plus for the franchise.

While Kane Williamson will once again be leading the side, Warner's inputs and influence on the team members make him an important part of the leadership group.

Warner along with Steve Smith are returning from their year-long ban for their involvement in the ball tampering scandal in South Africa.

"There is a big difference because he (Warner) is a world class player. For us, as a franchise, we are so proud of what he has achieved for Sunrisers. He is not only a premier match-winner but his leadership skills are also unmatched," Laxman said about Warner during a media conference.

"He is setting an example with his work ethics and the kind of preparation he does before every match," Laxman told reporters at an event.

SRH head coach Tom Moody feels that the prolonged absence will not have an impact on his performance.

"David Warner's frame of mind I think is a positive one. Certainly, my communication with David has been a positive one. When the game of cricket is taken from you and once it is handed back, you need to do a lot of catching up and David will be determined to the best," Moody said.

On Warner, who was awarded a 12-month ball tampering suspension, Laxman said "Personally for me, it was very unfortunate what happened at Cape Town. I feel that the kind of punishment which he got was not right."

On Kane Williamson, who will once again lead Sunrisers, Moody said: "We all know that Kane Williamson is not only an outstanding player in all formats of the game but he is also a highly respected international leader."

"He stepped up last year and delivered a wonderful performance not only as a captain but as a top-order player. We have no question in his ability with the bat. He is a wonderful player. We got a side that boasts of a lot of leadership and that's the strength of any squad that is going to be successful. It is not just dependent on one leader alone."

Laxman is hopeful that new additions like New Zealander Martin Guptill and Englishman Jonny Bairstow strengthen the squad along with India regular Vijay Shankar, former U-19 cricketer Abhishek Sharma and India A left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem in the mix.

SRH bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan said the side has got very good bowling attack headed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and this year with the addition of Nadeem and Abhishek, the spin attack will be little bit strengthened.

"And then also we got 'the' bowler--Rashid Khan. We got the bowlers who can take wickets. I think this year will be better than last year because we got a balance between spin and fast bowlers. Last year we struggled a bit in spin bowling but this year the balance is right," Muralitharan added.