DC opener Prithvi Shaw gifts himself a swanky BMW car after IPL 2021, pics go VIRAL

India's star batsman and Delhi Capitals’ opener Prithvi Shaw on Sunday (October 17) took to social media to show off his brand-new car. Shaw, who recently returned from UAE, where he was playing in IPL 2021, bought BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo.

Interestingly, the 21-year-old’s swanky car costs Rs 68.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Sharing pictures on Instagram, Prithvi wrote, "Started from the bottom now we're here!!" In one of the pictures, Prithvi and his father Pankaj Shaw can be seen posing with the new car.

Meanwhile, BMW’s Mumbai-based dealership delivered the car to the cricketer, and the company shared images on its social media handle.

“Congratulations @PrithviShaw for redefining luxury with The new 6. Welcome to the BMW family,” BMW India wrote on Twitter.

Congratulations @PrithviShaw for redefining luxury with The new 6. Welcome to the BMW family. pic.twitter.com/C1doME7dGH — bmwindia (@bmwindia) October 16, 2021

Talking about Shaw, the opener had an exceptional season with the bat for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021. Shaw amassed a total of 479 runs for DC in 15 games that he played this year. Shaw's remarkable feat included 4 half-centuries at an average of 31.93 and with a staggering strike rate of 159.13.

However, Delhi Capitals failed to make it to the final of the IPL 2021 despite finishing on top of the points table after the league stage. The Rishabh Pant-led side lost to Kolkata Knight Riders in the Qualifier 2 to bow out of the tournament.