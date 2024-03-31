DC Vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Delhi Capitals Vs Chennai Super Kings in VDCA Cricket Stadium, 730PM IST, Visakhapatnam

Delhi Capitals (DC) host Chennai Super Kings in their new homeground in this edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) which is VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Head coach Ricky Ponting won't mind it as he is frustrated of playing at sluggish pitches at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Vizag may just provide DC with the a pitch that suits their attacking style of play. DC have been winless this season and need to beat CSK today to open their account. On the other hand, Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai have won both of their matches so far in the competition and are at the top of the table.

Before you sit to make your fantasy team, it is important to note whether all players are fit to play. Shai Hope may not play as he Ponting said he may take in 'nice and easy' in his road to recovery. He was out of the second match due to back spasm. Ishant is expected to be on the sidelines due to an ankle injury. However, in Chennai camp, there are no injury concern whatsoever.

Rachin Ravindra, Tristan Stubbs, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman are all bankanble players and can be included in your XI. DC are likely to play Lalit Yadav whose off-spin may come handy against CSK's left-handers. So, he can be a good pick. Lalit can also smash some balls out of the park. Prithvi Shaw could be a small risk if he plays today. The Mumbai-born batter is hungry for runs and would have a point to prove after being sat out for first two matches.

DC vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Rishabh Pant

Batters: David Warner, Shivam Dube, Rachin Ravindra (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Marsh (VC), Axar Patel, Daryl Mitchell

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav

DC vs CSK Squads:

Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Abishek Porel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Praveen Dubey, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar Salam, Ishant Sharma, Jhye Richardson, Shai Hope, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Moeen Ali, Devon Conway, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Aravelly Avanish

DC vs CSK Probable 11s

CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman [Impact Sub: Matheesha Pathirana]

DC Probable XI: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui/Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar [Impact Sub: Lalit Yadav]