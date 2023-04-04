DC Vs GT IPL 2023 Predicted Playing 11: Will Anrich Nortje And David Miller Be Available For Delhi Capitals And Gujarat Titans

The second week of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the arrival of the top South African players, who have completed their national commitments last weekend. The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans match no. 7 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday is expected to be the first game in which the top Proteas cricketers will be seen in action. The likes of Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi and David Miller have already landed in Delhi ahead of the clash after completing the Netherlands ODI series.

At least two out of those three South African cricketers are expected to be seen in action on Tuesday evening with Nortje and Miller getting ready to face-off. Nortje will most likely replace fellow South African Rilee Rossouw as David Warner’s side need big boost in terms of bowling firepower.

The Delhi Capitals side looked very thin when in came to their bowling resources in their opening IPL 2023 match against the Lucknow Super Giants which they lost by 50 runs. With some rain around Delhi on Tuesday morning, the Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch should be lively for the pace bowlers.

Defending champions Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, will be buoyed by the return of Miller – one of their star performers for the IPL 2023 title-winning run. Miller has been in terrific form with the bat recently as well, scoring 91 in the third ODI against the Netherlands on Sunday.

Miller scored 481 runs in 16 matches in IPL 2022 at an average of 68.71 and a strike-rate of 142.73. Nortje has a very impressive IPL career with 43 wickets from 30 games at an excellent average of 21.3 and can rattle the batters with his pace as well.

The South African batter will be expected to replace Kane Williamson, who has been ruled out of IPL 2023 after injuring his knee in the opening match of IPL 2023 against Chennai Super Kings last week. The GT team is expected with go ahead with same overseas pacers – Alzarri Joseph and Josh Little for the DC game as well.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Predicted Playing 11

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Aman Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar/Chetan Sakariya

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Josh Little, Mohammed Shami