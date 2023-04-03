LIVE Updates | DC vs GT, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: Delhi Capitals Eye Win Against Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans

Delhi Capitals will host the defending champions Gujarat Titans in match no. 7 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season eyeing a victory to get their new campaign going. DC missed their middle-order star Rishabh Pant in the first clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as they struggled to chase a target of 194 runs. Chasing the massive total, Delhi Capitals could only finish the game with 143 runs on the board losing 9 wickets.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans picked up right from where they left last season, getting the job done. Hardik Pandya-led GT defeated the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the first match of the IPL 2023 season by 5 wickets and 4 balls to spare. The Delhi Franchise will play its first game at home against the defending champions eyeing a victory over them.

