LIVE Updates | DC vs GT, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: Delhi Capitals Eye Win Against Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans

Delhi Capitals will host the defending champions Gujarat Titans in match no. 7 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season eyeing a victory to get their new campaign going. DC missed their middle-order star Rishabh Pant in the first clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as they struggled to chase a target of 194 runs. Chasing the massive total, Delhi Capitals could only finish the game with 143 runs on the board losing 9 wickets.
On the other hand, Gujarat Titans picked up right from where they left last season, getting the job done. Hardik Pandya-led GT defeated the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the first match of the IPL 2023 season by 5 wickets and 4 balls to spare. The Delhi Franchise will play its first game at home against the defending champions eyeing a victory over them.
Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Srikar Bharat, Abhinav Manohar, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, David Miller, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel
Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(c), Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan(w), Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Manish Pandey, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel, Philip Salt, Ishant Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal
Hello and welcome to Zee News' liver coverage of DC vs GT in IPL 2023. Stay tuned for over-by-over updates.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match no. 7 taking place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. We will take you through all the key updates of the clash. Stay tuned!
