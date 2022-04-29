Delhi Capitals opener David Warner once again led from the front, smashing 42 off 26 balls to set up a four-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL 2022 match on Thursday (April 28). Although Warner failed to complete his fourth fifth of the season, the Australian opener achieved a huge landmark by completing 1,000 runs against KKR.

Warner, who holds the record of scoring the most half-centuries in the history of IPL, completed 1,000 runs against the Shreyas Iyer’s side in the T20 league. Interestingly, Warner has also scored 1,000 runs against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL as well. Former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Warner has now become the only player in the history of IPL to score 1,000 runs against two teams.

PBKS opener Shikhar Dhawan has scored 1,029 runs against four-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Dhawan’s opening partner in Team India and Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma has smashed 1,018 runs against Kolkata in the IPL. Warner has amassed 1,005 runs against PBKS and 1000-plus runs against KKR in the league now.

DC managed to squeeze past KKR after slipping to 84/5, but Rovman Powell’s unbeaten 33 off 16 balls and Axar Patel’s 24 guided Rishabh Pant’s side home. DC skipper Rishabh Pant was always confident that once they take the game deep, there was no way they won't win against KKR but he also believed that once Khaleel Ahmed is back from his hamstring injury, they will have a settled XI.

"We were thinking (of the wobble) because we lost too many wickets in the middle but at the same time we thought if we take the game deep, we can win it. We haven’t thought (about this as the best XI) as hundred percent. Khaleel got injured and that was a forced change, once he is back then we will have our best XI,” Pant said at the post-match presentation.

Pant made it clear that Rovman Powell is being seen as a finisher. “We see him (Powell) as a finisher but like today when we lost too many wickets, he has to come up and do the job. We are not thinking about the points table and take one game at a time. We have to be more clear with our plans and that is something we can improve,” he added.

