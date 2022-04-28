Kolkata Knight Riders lost another game in IPL 2022 when they went down by 4 wickets against Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals.

Shreyas Iyer is under pressure to deliver the goods as his team has now lost five matches on the trot. KKR's worst losing streat is nine matches on the trot in 2009. They lost 6 consecutive matches in 2019 as well.

After the end of the match, fans slammed the franchise, some even saying that they will soon break MI's record of 7 consecutive losses.

Check how KKR were trolled by their own fans after four-wicket loss to DC:

It just took 9 matches for people to say KKR is the team to beat to KKR is an easy team to beat. Well done. Super proud. Let's give away the rest of the 10 points to the teams in need, as we are quite good at it. — Rajat Sekhar (@itzsekhar) April 28, 2022

Why Ajinkya Rahane and billing still in benched — manish s. (@manish_737) April 28, 2022

In gadho ko hatao KKR fhir se Champion banega pic.twitter.com/LK79cjWSjW — Kammy __ (@Kkaaamy) April 28, 2022

I want MI to win 4 matches so that #KKR can be on the last position, they deserve it.

They will break MI's record of most losses. — Rohan Phillips (@iamtherap) April 28, 2022

A host of changes in the playing XI did seem to have affected the balance of KKR as their innings lacked momentum, save Shreyas Iyer (42 off 37 balls) and Rana (57 off 34 balls), who tried to get a move on.

Rana's partnership of 62 for the seventh wicket with Rinku Singh (23 off 16 balls) proved to be a saving grace after the two-time champions slumped to 83 for six at one stage.

Kuldeep, who is in the middle of a brilliant season, finished with 4 for 14 which included the wickets of Shreyas and the dangerous Andre Russell.

If Kuldeep wreaked havoc in the middle overs, it was Mustafizur Rahaman (3/18 in 4 overs), who was brilliant at the death, giving away only two runs and picking three wickets in the last over.

Kuldeep's manner of using the flight in one delivery and suddenly increasing the pace in other was there for everyone to see. It was a bit surprising that skipper Rishabh Pant didn't complete his quota of overs.

In the case of domestic veteran Baba Indrajith (6 off 8 balls), suffering from debut match nerves having waited for this day for 10 years, Kuldeep flighted one but the batter failed to reach to the pitch of the delivery and didn't get the elevation to get caught in the deep.

Sunil Narine (0) got a classical left-arm wrist spinner's googly that turned the other way round and was caught on the back foot.

KKR skipper Shreyas chased a delivery to get a kind of under-edge which Pant grabbed, displaying nice reflexes.

Russell (0) was beaten in flight and change in the pace of delivery while shortening the length. While it was a clumsy stumping by the DC skipper, it was just the result they wanted.

At the onset, Australia's white ball skipper Aaron Finch played all over an inswinger from Chetan Sakariya to get bowled, while Venkatesh Iyer again fell to an ill-planned sweep shot off Axar Patel.

Then, Rana defied DC and saved KKR from getting all out under 100.