Delhi Capitals would expect more from their batters after an underwhelming display in their previous win, while Lucknow Super Giants must be eager to shrug off overdependence on skipper KL Rahul when the two teams clash in the IPL here on Sunday.

Delhi have endured a tough couple of weeks with a mini COVID outbreak in their camp and a no-ball controversy, however, Rishabh Pant and his troops came out from it to march to a four-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders.

While the win boosted the Capitals’, who are sixth on the points table, playoff chances, the middle order collapse while chasing an easy total will be a cause of concern.

David Warner continued his sparkling form but his fellow opener Prithvi Shaw, who despite looking in good touch, hasn’t been able to convert his starts.

The Capitals have tried various batters at number three, including skipper Rishabh Pant, but are yet to find a suitable candidate for the job.

Mitchell Marsh, who returned to the side after finishing his quarantine, is expected to make it his own but the Australian all-rounder must shake off the rust.

Pant himself has failed to play the explosive innings he is known for. He will need to take greater responsibility along with the likes of all-rounders Lalit Yadav, Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel.

LSG, meanwhile, are on course to sealing a playoffs berth, sitting at number three on the points table with six wins from nine outings.

However, LSG will hope they can breakaway from the overdependence on captain Rahul, who has been in sublime form.

Rahul has two centuries and a fifty under his belt this season and his innings have been the bedrock of LSG’s wins.

Such is the dependence on the skipper that all three of LSG’s losses have come when Rahul has failed to get going.

LSG do have enough fire power in the form of Quinton de Kock, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya and they need to shoulder more responsibility. They also have the multi-talented duo of Jason Holder and Marcus Stoinis.

Match Details

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Match No. 45

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: May 1 at 3:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney+Hotstar



DC vs LSG Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul (C), Rishabh Pant, Quinton de Kock

Batters: David Warner (VC), Deepak Hooda, Prithvi Shaw

All-rounders: Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mustafizur Rahman

Captain: KL Rahul

Vice-Captain: David Warner

DC vs LSG Probable Playing XI

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi