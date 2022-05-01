Rishabh Pant, captain of Delhi Capitals, would like to continue winning momentum by beating Lucknow Super Giants on in afternoon game of Sunday double-header in IPL 2022.

Pant was in news recently for his outburst after DC lost to Rajasthan Royals. The last-over drama involved a 'no-ball' controversy. Pant and Co felt that umpires should have checked for the no ball for height and eventually some of the members were seen showing anger.

But that is all, in the past.

DC won their last match versus Kolkata Knight Riders and would be looking to continue with winning momentum.

In the stands, to support him vs LSG, is his girlfriend Isha Negi.

Check out her cheering Pant from the stands:

DC and Team India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has been dating Isha for over five years reportedly since the time she was pursuing BA English honours from Delhi’s Amity University. The Indian stumper had announced his relationship on Instagram after completing 2019's Test series in Australia.

Not to forget, Isha was there in the stands in the gam vs KKR as well.

Many fans believed that after Pant lost his cool vs RR and because DC are going through a rough patch in IPL 2022, he needed Lady's Luck to change fortunes of his team.