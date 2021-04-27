DC vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Virat Kohli braces for Rishabh Pant challenge, vice-captain, fantasy playing tips, probable XIs for today’s Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 Match 22

Seeing the loss in their previous game as a blip, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will have to be at their best to beat a formidable Delhi Capitals unit in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match 22 on Tuesday (April 27). While RCB will have to shrug off their 69-run thrashing at the hands of Chennai Super Kings in their last game and start afresh, Delhi’s confidence would be boosted by their thrilling ‘Super Over’ win against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday (April 25) night.

Up against Delhi Capitals, RCB will need to address their middle-order woes, to return to winning ways, in what could be touted as a battle of equals. For the RCB, it will be important that the openers – the in-form Devdutt Padikkal with 171 runs – and Kohli with 151 runs continue to provide a solid start at the Narendra Modi stadium. The likes of Glenn Maxwell (198 runs), AB de Villiers (129 runs) will have to perform in unison against a strong Delhi attack.

The RCB bowlers will have to forget the hammering received at the hands of the CSK batters, especially league’s leading wicket-taker Harshal Patel, who was taken apart by Ravindra Jadeja, as he conceded 37 runs in his final over.

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Prediction

TOSS: The IPL 2021 match toss between Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at 7 PM IST – April 27.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

DC vs RCB Dream11 Team:

DC vs RCB Dream11 Captain: Virat Kohli

DC vs RCB Dream11 vice-captain: Shikhar Dhawan

DC vs RCB Dream11 wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

DC vs RCB Dream11 Batsmen: AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Prithvi Shaw, Steve Smith

DC vs RCB Dream11 All-rounder: Glenn Maxwell

DC vs RCB Dream11 Bowlers: Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj

DC vs RCB Probable Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (C/wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan and Umesh Yadav.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed and Yuzvendra Chahal.

DC vs RCB SQUADS:

Delhi Capitals: Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant (C/wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Anrich Nortje, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Lukman Hussain Meriwala, M Siddharth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Pravin Dubey, Vishnu Vinod.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, Daniel Sams, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kane Richardson, Pavan Deshpande, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyesh Prabhudessai, KS Bharat, Finn Allen.

