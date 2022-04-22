Delhi Capitals have had a rough time in the last one week with some back-to-back losses and then the Covid-19 hitting their camp.

However, the Rishabh Pant-led side fired back in style with a dominant win over Punjab Kings in their last IPL 2022 game on April 20.

Two of the architects of that match were Prithvi Shaw and David Warner, the new swashbuckling opening pair of DC.

Proud of the boys for the way they performed after the interrupted build up. Our best game of the season so far. https://t.co/wbQi3kc67r — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) April 21, 2022

Shaw smashed 41 in just 20 balls while Warner went unbeaten on 60 in 30 balls. Their attacking game helped Delhi chase down the small total of 116 in just 10.3 overs, giving the team huge boost in Net Run Rate.

Warner is enjoying batting with Prithvi Shaw. However, he has one complain from his new opening batter. That is Shaw is not allowing him the quick twos, which is a big part of Warner's game across formats. He likes to run hard between wickets.

The Australian batter feels that Shaw makes up for it by hitting the boundaries.

Warner said on Star Sports, "I am absolutely loving it (opening innings with Shaw). Look how fast his hands are and his eyes are incredible.

"He's taken my quick twos out of the equation because he keeps dealing with boundaries. It's good that I don't have to run too much. Well, he sets the tone for us from ball one.

"In this format, it is very rare to see two guys go off, so that's something we keep at the back of our minds that is to keep playing positive and to the best of our abilities."

DC dictated the proceedings against Punjab Kings and won the match by nine wickets.

The Capitals started the match on a strong note and bowled out Punjab for a paltry 115 in 20 overs.

In response, the opening pair of Warner and Shaw got Delhi to a brisk start and completed the chase in quick time.