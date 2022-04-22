Delhi Capitals stormed back to winning ways with a dominant win over Punjab Kings in their last game in IPL 2022.

They have been through a tough time not just on the field but off it too.

If the three back to back losses were not enough, DC were struggling to protect their players and staff from Covid-19 outbreak in the camp.

But the team showed great mental strength to beat PBKS by 9 wickets and register their 3rd win of the season, two days before.

The one big question that is floating in fans of Delhi Capitals is that when will Mitchell Marsh be back.

The answer is simple: he won't be back soon. He will have to be fully fit and then test negative for the virus in a series of tests before he is given a green signal by the medical staff.

In a statement by DC on April 18, they said, "Delhi Capitals all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has tested positive for COVID-19, following which he has been admitted to a hospital. The Delhi Capitals medical team is closely monitoring Marsh’s condition."

So, do not expect Mitchell Marsh to be back with the team this week and maybe in the next week.

DC probably will play with the same playing 11 as last game. And so should Sanju Samson's RR.

DC Probable XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed

RR Probable XI: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Karun Nair, R Ashwin, Obed McCoy, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

