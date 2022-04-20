The 32nd match of IPL 2022 was almost postponed after another overseas player from Delhi Capitals camp caught Covid-19.

New Zealand wicketkeeper and batter Tim Siefert returnes positive for a Covid-19 test just before the team was to depart from the hotel to the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai.

Due to five earlier positives in the group, including Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, BCCI had shifted the venue from Pune to Mumbai.

However, with another positive case, it appeared as if this game will be cancelled and rescheduled to another day but it was not to be as BCCI went on with the match after remaining players returned negative in another round of door-to-door tests.

DC went through tough days, in isolation, wondering when will they return to the field to perform and when they returned, they marked it in style.

Thanks to an all-round show, Rishabh Pant-led side thrashed the Punjab Kings in their first match after the Covid outbreak in their camp, showing great hunger for win and resilience to fight the tough times.

Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav shone with the ball to bundle out PBKS to a mere 115 before Shaw and Warner smashed guided the team to win. While Shaw fell short of fifty by a few runs, Warner smashed a fifty in just 26 balls.

Post the win, Warner and Pant clicked a photo where they can be seen pulling off 'Main Jhukega Nahi' pose from the Indian superhit film Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun.

Warner has become a huge fan of the pose and is often seen doing it on Reels or on the field on request of fans.

Take a look:

DC play RR on April 22. But its venue has also been changed.

BCCI took the decision on Wednesday to change the venue for Match No 34 between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals from MCA Stadium, Pune to Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai scheduled on April 22, 2022.



The decision on the change of venue was made as a precautionary measure after Delhi Capitals registered the 6th COVID case with New Zealand wicketkeeper Tim Seifert returning positive in today’s RT-PCR testing.