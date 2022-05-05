हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
DC vs SRH IPL 2022: All-rounder Rovman Powell’s father wanted his mother to undergo abortion

Delhi Capitals and West Indies all-rounder Rovman Powell had been explosive coming in down the order with a strike-rate of over 162 in IPL 2022 so far. 

DC vs SRH IPL 2022: All-rounder Rovman Powell’s father wanted his mother to undergo abortion
Delhi Capitals all-rounder Rovman Powell. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

West Indies and Delhi Capitals all-rounder Rovman Powell has had a roller-coaster ride in the IPL 2022 so far. Earlier this year, Powell scored his maiden T20 international hundred against England in January before being picked by DC for Rs 2.8 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction in February.

Powell had been explosive coming in down the order with a strike-rate of over 162 in IPL 2022 so far. The Jamaican all-rounder almost lifted his side to a win against Rajasthan Royals needing 36 to win in the final over. But Powell has a shocking past as well.

According to ESPNCricinfo website, Powell has never met his father, who wanted the all-rounder’s mother to undergo an abortion when she was pregnant with Powell. His mother Joan raised him and his sister in a run-down, two-room house in Bannister District near Old Harbour in Jamaica.

“Adjectives are inadequate in describing my mother,” he told the Caribbean Premier League’s ‘Life Stories’ series in 2020. “Whenever I’m down, whenever I’m faced with tough challenges, I just decide that ‘listen, I’m not doing it for myself… I’m doing it for her, I’m doing it for my sister. I’m doing it for the ones I love, just so they can live a better life than I lived when I was a child.”

Powell had earlier revealed that he was confident about hitting six sixes in the final over against the Royals before the controversial delivery where DC skipper Rishabh Pant wanted the players to come off the field after a waist-high ball from Obed McCoy wasn’t called a no-ball.

“To be honest, I was pretty confident (at hitting six sixes in an over). After I got the first two, I was like what can happen from here, and then I got the next one. I was just hoping that it was a no-ball, but the umpire’s decision is final, and we as cricketers take that and move on,” Powell had said.

Powell will be seen in action on Thursday (May 5) as DC take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai for Match No. 50 of IPL 2022.

