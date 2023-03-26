DC-W vs MI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2023 Final Match in Mumbai, 730PM IST, March 26

Delhi Capitals Women (DC-W) will take on Mumbai Indians Women (MI-W) at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai on Sunday (March 26) night to clinch the first WPL title. It will also be a battle between two good captains Harmanpreet Kaur and Meg Lanning. While Lanning has won many ICC titles with Australian women's cricket team captain as captain, Harmanpreet has not won big title as skipper so far. The India captain will be aiming for her biggest title win so far. MI and DC have been two of the best sides in the tournament.

At the end of the league stage, DC-W and MI-W finished with same number of points (12). However, it was DC-W who qualified for the final directly from the league stage as they finished at the top of the points table with a slightly better NRR that Mumbai. Delhi's NRR was 1.856 while Mumbai's NRR was 1.711. As a result, Mumbai Indians had to play the Eliminator vs UP Warriorz which they won by 72 runs to qualify for the final.

Photoshoots like these __



What a lovely sight to see the two captains ahead of the #TATAWPL Final _ pic.twitter.com/8MbkTIAcfj — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 25, 2023

Key players for MI-W: Apart from their skipper, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Issy Wong will be key players for Mumbai Indians Women. Wong picked the first-ever WPL hattrick in the Eliminator and Harman will be hoping for a similar show from her even on Sunday night.

Key players for DC-W: Lanning is the top-scorer this WPL so far. She has scored 310 runs in 8 games. She will be the most prized wicket for Mumbai Indians. Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma and Alica Capsey will also be required to play a big role in WPL 2023 final.

DC vs MI WPL 2023 final squads

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning(capt.), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Jasia Akhtar, Laura Harris, Tara Norris, Minnu Mani, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(capt.), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon, Dhara Gujjar, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala

Here is a look at the predicted XIs for the WPL final

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (capt.), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jess Jonassen/Tara Norris, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

DC vs MI WPL final Dream11 prediction

Wicket-Keeper: Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Meg Lanning, Jemimah Rodrigues

All-Rounders: Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt (vc), Marizanne Kapp (c), Alice Capsey, Amelia Kerr

Bowlers: Shikha Pandey, Issy Wong