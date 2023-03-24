Watch: Issy Wong Takes First-Ever Hat-Trick Of WPL 2023, Help Mumbai Indians Beat UP Warriorz By 72 Runs In Eliminator

Mumbai Indians’ Issy Wong dismissed Kiran Navgire, Simran Shaikh and Sophie Ecclestone to register the first-ever hattrick in Women’s Premier League history. In the 13th over, the England pacer began by removing a dangerous-looking Kiran Navgire, taking advantage of her modus operandi to send everything to the stands. Her full toss made Navgire try and loft the ball over deep midwicket but found the safe hands of Nat Sciver-Brunt. She followed that up with a cross-seamed ball which went full and straight to the middle stump. Simran tried to negotiate and find the line but missed completely, finding her stumps in disarray.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians lost the toss and chose had bat first. They capitalized on the opportunity as Nat Sciver-Brunt smashed an unbeaten 72 off 38 balls with 9 boundaries and 2 sixes, along with useful contributions from Amelia Kerr and Hayley Matthews, to set a daunting total of 182/4 in 20 overs. UPW's chase got off to a terrible start as Issy Wong dismissed Alyssa Healy for just 11 runs in the third over, while Saika Ishaque removed Shweta Sehrawat for 1 run in the second over.

Wong's delivery was full and straight on the middle stump, moving slightly towards off-stump, as Healy tried to flick it on the leg side but only managed to edge the ball to mid-off where MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur took an easy catch, reducing UPW to 12/2. Mitchell Starc, Healy's husband, was present in the crowd to watch her play in an important knockout match, despite the Australian ODI series finishing on March 22.

Healy's dismissal left Starc looking pensive and sad in the stands. Wong later went on to take the first-ever hat-trick in Women's Premier League history, dismissing Kiran Navgire, Simran Shaikh, and Sophie Ecclestone. MI's dominant performance with both bat and ball secured them a place in the final.