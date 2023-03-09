'Wonder Woman' Jemimah Rodrigues Takes 'Catch Of The Tournament' In WPL 2023; Watch Video Here

Delhi Capitals women's Jemimah Rodrigues may not have displayed a great effort with the bat but she did make heads turn to her when she took an absolute sceamer in the deep in the Women's Premier League (WPL 2023) game vs Mumbai Indians women on Thursday, March 9. In the 12th over of the chase. MI opener Hayley Matthews tried to go over the long off fielder off the bowling of Alice Capsey. But she ended up miscuing and the ball went high up in the air. It was going to fall in the no man's land but alert and agile Rodrigues covered the distance quickly and then dived forward to take a stunning catch.

Aakash Chopra, who was on the hindi commentary duty, called it the 'catch of the tournament', also hailing Rodrigues as a 'Wonder Woman'.

Take a look at Rodrigues brilliant catch below:

However, apart from this catch and a good knock from skipper Meg Lanning, there were not many positives for Delhi Capitals as they were outplayed by MI women in all departments. After winning the toss, DC-W decided to bat first but lost Shafali Verma very early. DC kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and that affected the flow of runs. Lanning kept one end busy for most part of the innings before she departed in the 13th over. She struck a fine 43 off 41 balls. By the end of the 18th over, DCW's innings came to an end with just 105 on the board.

MI opener Yastika Bhatia looked in big hurry as with a brilliant knock of 41 runs off 32 deliveries, she sealed the game for her side. She was dismissed in the 9th over but by then the game was almost in the bag for Mumbai Indians. Nat Sciver-Brunt (23 off 19 balls) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (11 off 8 balls) finished the game off with 8 wickets in hand.