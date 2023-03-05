Watch: Jemimah Rodrigues Grooving In Joy During DC vs RCB WPL 2023 Match

Delhi Captain women cricket team's vice-captain Jemimah Rodrigues did the floss dance during the Women's Premier League match between DC and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday (March 5). To be honest, Rodrigues nailed the dance form whilst while fielding near the boundary rope in the second innings when her team were in comfortable/winning position of the contest. Jemimah is known for her off-the-field talents like dancing, playing the guitar and even singing. She is known for her cheerful smile and humble gesture.

DC finished their innings at 223/2, with Rodrigues (22*) and Kapp (39*) unbeaten at the crease. Heather Knight was the pick of the bowlers for RCB, with 2/40 in her three overs. The rest of the lineup had an off day at work, with pacer Renuka Singh, Ellyse Perry, and Megan Schutt being expensive and wicketless. Tara was adjudged as the `Player of the Match` for her fifer.

Tara Norris, a 24-year-old hailing from Philadelphia sealed the fate of the match in just two overs. In her WPL debut, she took wickets of some renowned batters in the world and became the first player to take a fifer in WPL, to guide Delhi Capitals to a 60-run victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in their campaign opener in Mumbai on Sunday.

"It was a lot of fun, great venue to play at and the crowd was amazing. Great atmosphere. We were thinking about bowling but we were not too concerned about batting. Was fun watching Shafali bat from the other end. It was a lot fun, we were smiling all the time. That`s the great thing about this competition, you get to play with players you wouldn`t have otherwise played with. We felt like it was a good score but it was such a good wicket so we knew we had to bowl well. It`s great to begin the tournament with a win," said Lanning in a post-match presentation, as quoted by ANI.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals: 223/2 (Shafali Verma 84, Meg Lanning 72, Heather Knight 2/40) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore: 163/8 (Smriti Mandhana 35, Heather Knight 34, Tara Norris 5/29).