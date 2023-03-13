DC-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s DC-W vs RCB-W WPL 2023 Match No 11 in Mumbai, 730PM IST, March 13

Delhi Capitals Women team will be up against Royal Challengers Women in Match No. 11 of the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Monday (March 13). The DC Women team are near the top of the table currently with three wins in their first four matches for six points, while RCB Women team under captain Smriti Mandhana are yet to open their account.

A win for Meg Lanning’s side will take them level on points with leaders Mumbai Indians, who have won all of their four games so far. Team India vice-captain Mandhana will be desperate for a win, after four successive losses since the start of the WPL 2023.

The two sides had faced off earlier with the DC team coming out on top by 60 runs in that match. Skipper Lanning and opening partner Shafali Verma had both scored fifties in a massive opening partnership in that match. Shafali has continued her sparkling form, hammering 76 runs in their last match to set up a 10-wicket win over the Gujarat Giants.

The RCB suffered a 10-wicket loss at the hands of UP Warriorz in their last match.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women WPL 2023 Match No. 11 Details

Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: March 13, 730pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Sports18 Network and Jio Cinema website and app.

DC-W vs RCB-W WPL 2023 Match No. 11 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Sophie Devine, Heather Knight, Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen

Bowlers: Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris

Captain: Meg Lanning

Vice-captain: Ellyse Perry

DC-W vs RCB-W WPL 2023 Match No. 11 Predicted 11

Delhi Capitals Women: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Harris, Jess Jonassen, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Smriti Mandhaa (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Erin Burns/Dane van Niekerk, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh, Komal Zanzad, Sahana Pawar