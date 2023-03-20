Deandra Dottin Slams Gujarat Giants For Omission From WPL 2023, Calls GG's Reason 'Bewildering' - Check

Deandra Dottin, a prominent cricketer from the West Indies, has expressed her disappointment over the Gujarat Giants' decision to exclude her from their team for the inaugural Women's Premier League. Despite being signed by the Giants for INR 60 lakh, Deandra was deemed medically unfit to play and was replaced by Australian all-rounder Kim Garth in the team.

Initially, the Gujarat franchise had claimed that Deandra would not participate in the WPL because she was recovering from a medical condition. However, the all-rounder refuted these claims and stated that she was fit to play in the tournament.

Subsequently, the franchise released a statement that they could not obtain Deandra's medical clearance in time for the tournament, leading to her exclusion from the squad.

After nearly three weeks, Deandra released a detailed statement on Monday, clarifying the circumstances that led to her removal from the team earlier this month. She expressed her disappointment over the "bewildering reasoning" behind her omission and maintained that she was "ready and willing" to play in the tournament.

Deandra is a highly respected cricketer who has represented the West Indies in numerous international matches. Her omission from the Gujarat Giants squad has been a source of controversy, and her statement has shed some light on the events that transpired.

"I remain deeply disappointed by what can only, plausibly, be described as bewildering reasoning for my omission from the tournament," Deandra said in a statement shared on her Twitter handle.

"At the commencement of the tournament, the franchise claimed that I was excluded from the team because I was apparently 'recovering from a medical situation'. This was followed by a subsequent, clarifying statement that contended that I was, in fact 'unable to obtain medical clearance' despite being granted as recently as February 20th.

I would like to make it clear that I had experienced minor abdominal pain and swelling for which I had sought treatment in December 2022. This was followed by two further referrals to specialists for second opinions in December and January 2023, respectively. Following testing and investigations by the specialists, I was asked to rest until February 13th and was cleared to resume fitness and playing activity from February 14th," she added.

The 34-year further said that the franchise insisted that she got herself assessed locally, despite getting a medical clearance from her surgeon.

"Consequently, I recommenced my personal training and fitness regime according to the guided timelines and experienced some soreness on the first day of resumed training which was anticipated and reasonable, given that I had been asked to rest in the weeks preceding training. I was transparent about this in correspondence with the Gujarat Giants physiotherapist, however, this was misconstrued and later conveyed to members of the franchise's management team as me "experiencing abdominal pain post-session" which was not what I had indicated.

The franchise, subsequently, insisted that I get myself assessed locally in Canada, where I am currently based, despite medical clearance being granted as recently as February 20th by my treating surgeon, Dr lan Lewis, a copy of which had been presented to Giants," Deandra said.

"To my shock, I was then forwarded email correspondence from the Giants' physiotherapist, that included the following demand "Deandra Dottin is strictly advised to submit her fitness report along with the recent scan by 26/02/2023. She will be deemed unfit for T20 matches in the WPL if she doesn't comply."

This request was sent on Saturday 25th February with the deadline provided being the following day - Sunday - making it near impossible to administer all stipulated medical tests, particularly over a weekend," she added.

The West Indian further mentioned that on February 26 - she was told by a senior manager at Adani Sportsline (the sports arm of Adani Group) that she had "a solid role to play", however, they would require her to produce the new CT scan and reports by March 1.

"Whilst I was trying my utmost to arrange an expedited CT scan in accordance with the various deadlines I was being served, I received yet another email the following day (Monday, 27th February), this time from the Head of Adani Sportsline, stating that they were unable to find me a timely appointment at a private hospital from their end and that they would, thus, formally be seeking to replace me in the League," Deandra said.

"To the best of my knowledge, other players had not been requested to partake in medical testing nor require medical clearance as a requisite to participating in the tournament," she added.