Sanju Samson Not A Bad Option...: Wasim Jaffer Makes BIG Statement After Suryakumar Yadav Gets Out For Consecutive Golden Ducks in IND vs AUS ODI Series

The ODI series between India and Australia has kicked off, with the hosts securing an impressive victory in the opening match thanks to a fantastic performance by their middle order. However, Steve Smith's Australia bounced back in the second ODI, winning in sensational style. India's batting struggles have been apparent, with Mitchell Starc causing all sorts of problems for the Indian top order. Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer has offered his opinion on the matter, suggesting a change in the squad for the upcoming third ODI.

Jaffer has recommended resting Suryakumar Yadav, who has failed to score in both ODIs against Australia and replacing him with Sanju Samson. Jaffer feels that this could be a good opportunity to give Samson a chance to prove himself on the international stage. Samson has played 11 ODIs for India, scoring 330 runs at an impressive average of 66. If Yadav is indeed dropped from the team for the third ODI, Samson could be a strong candidate to replace him.

It remains to be seen if the Indian selectors will take Jaffer's advice and make changes to the squad. However, it is clear that India needs to improve their batting if they are to compete with a strong Australian side.

"We might sympathize with Suryakumar Yadav as the first ball that he faced was of 145 clicks. No doubt that it's challenging when a left-arm seamer tries to bring the ball back in. Again, he should have anticipated that when Mitchell Starc bowls, he will attack the stumps and might swing the ball," Jaffer said on ESPNCricinfo's Timeout.

"We have to see if the management sticks with him in the third ODI; otherwise, it's not a bad option to give Sanju Samson a chance because he has played well when given the opportunity and he is a good player," he added.

Despite the setback in the second ODI, India will be eager to bounce back in the third and final match of the series. With the series tied at 1-1, both teams will be looking to secure a crucial victory and claim bragging rights in what has been a closely contested series so far.