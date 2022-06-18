The Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights touch a massive valuation of Rs. 48,390 crore for 2023 to 2027 making the league one of the world's richest sports leagues. BCCI secretary Jay Shah has given a big update on a dedicated and bigger window for the cash-rich league. Shah revealed that BCCI are in talks with the International Cricket Council (ICC) to stretch the window of the league.

In an interview with Cricbuzz, Shah told, "We have been talking with our fellow Member Boards and the ICC about having a bigger dedicated window for the IPL. The IPL is a marquee event on the annual cricket calendar, and it is now only behind the NFL. The quality of cricket that you witness in IPL is world-class with senior international stars coming and playing with and against their Indian counterparts."

As per indications, the numbers will add up to 410 with a gradual increase after every two editions. It has been learned that the Indian cricket board would schedule 74 games in the first two years of the cycle – 2023 and 2024 – followed by 84 matches in the next couple of seasons. In the fifth and final season of the cycle, it could be 94 although the BCCI has kept the option of 84 games also open.

"Not just cricketers but the IPL has some legends of the game now turning up as coaches. It is a fantastic platform and benefits everyone as the experience one gets here is priceless. There will be an increase in the number of games as we go ahead," he added.

As of now, the league is divided into two virtual groups of five teams with each side playing twice against four others in its group, once against four of the other group and twice against the remaining one team. If the playoff clashes are included, the number goes up to 74. In the case of 84, the formula could be playing twice against each side in one`s own group, twice against two of the other group and once against the remaining three.