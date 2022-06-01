Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar, who also plays for Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League (IPL), married long-time girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj in a lavish wedding in a hotel in Agra on June 2. The wedding took place at the Jaypee Palace hotel in Agra. Rahul Chahar, who had earlied shared glimpses of haldi and sangeet ceremony ahead of Deepak's wedding, posted the first picture of the newly-wed couple on his Instagram account.

Check out the photo below:

Deepak had proposed Jaya with a ring in the stands during IPL 2021 after a Chennai Super Kings game. The proposal had surprised Jaya who immediately said yes to the marriage. The photo of their proposal had gone viral on the internet at that time as no recent cricketer had proposed their life partner from India before. It was too sweet a photo to ignore.

Not to forget, after the wedding is over, a reception ceremony is also planned that will be hosted at Delhi’s Kamal Mahal in ITC Maurya Hotel. Delhi is also the city from which Jaya comes. Top stars from CSK as well as Team India including Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are expected to attend the ceremony.

Some reports state that 60 cricketers have been invited for the ceremony. The theme of the wedding ceremony is named as ‘The Royal Grandeur’. Th couple's wedding card has also became viral when it had come out for the first time.

Deepak's haldi ceremony had also gone viral as one video came out where he could be seen dancing with his close family and friends. Deepak is currently trying to get fit after missing the whole of IPL 2022. He is an important player for Indian team keeping in mind the T20 World Cup 2022. But for now, his focus should only be on this special person in his life: his wife Jaya.