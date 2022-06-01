India and Chennai Super Kings cricketer Deepak Chahar is all set to tie the knot today, in the evening with his long-time girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj. The wedding will take place in Agra and the mehendi ceremony has already taken place.

Not to forget, Deepak and Jaya have already had their sangeet ceremony in which they danced together on May 31. The Haldi ceremony took place in the morning of June 1 (Wednesday) and it will be followed by Mehandi ceremony in the evening.

During the haldi ceremony, Deepak was seen dancing while his friends and family were putting haldi on him.

Check out the video here:

The wedding will happen later in the night for which the entire Jaypee Palace hotel in Agra has been booked.

While the wedding will take place on Wednesday June 1, different rituals are taking place from Tuesday (May 31). The wedding ceremony will be attended by close friends and family members, as per report.

There is a reception ceremony planned as well that will be hosted at Delhi’s Kamal Mahal in ITC Maurya Hotel.

Not to forget, Delhi is also the city from which Jaya comes.

Top stars from CSK as well as Team India including Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are expected to attend the ceremony.

Some reports state that 60 cricketers have been invited for the ceremony, including former India captain MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli as well as . The theme of the wedding ceremony is named as ‘The Royal Grandeur’.

The royal theme ceremony is going to be the main attraction of the wedding theme. The wedding card of the coupe become viral a few days ago. On the wedding card, the initials of their names J and D are written in a creative way.