'Injured' Deepak Chahar to be replaced by Kuldeep Sen ahead of IND vs PAK clash in Asia Cup 2022? Find out TRUTH here

The earlier report about Deepak Chahar went viral also because Kuldeep Sen has been flown to UAE. The report cited that Kuldeep is Deepak's replacement. However, Kuldeep has been flown to UAE as a net bowler.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 06:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau

After multiple reports began to float around in regards to India pacer Deepak Chahar that he has been injured ahead of the all-important clash between India and Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2022, BCCI official has now rubbished all such claims. As per a report, Deepak was injured while bowling in the nets. It is to be mentioned that Deepak is not part of the 15-,man squad that will play in Asia Cup. He is, however, a stand by. That means if a pacer gets injured, Deepak will be quickly added to the squad. That is why he has travelled with the team in UAE. But the news of the injury is also wrong, said a BCCI official.

The earlier report about Deepak Chahar went viral also because Kuldeep Sen has been flown to UAE. The report cited that Kuldeep is Deepak's replacement. However, Kuldeep has been flown to UAE as a net bowler.

"It’s absolutely rubbish. He is still with the team in Dubai. He joined the practice yesterday and will continue to do so today. He is absolutely fine. Kuldeep has joined as a net bowler. He is a fine talent but not as a full-time option," a senior BCCI official told InsideSport.

Fans believed in the story as Deepak has recently joined India side after layoff of six months due to a hamstring injury. He played in Zimbabwe ODIs and did well. 

Kuldeep, who is India's net bowler in the Asia Cup, rose to prominence in IPL 2022 where he performed brilliantly while playing for Rajasthan Royals. He picked up 8 wickets in 7 games he featured in, in IPL 2022. Kuldeep has also played in 16 first-class matches, in which he has bagged 44 wickets.

