Big Boost For MS Dhoni's Chennai As Deepak Chahar Set To Make Comeback

Chennai Super Kings have received a boost in the form of Deepak Chahar, who resumed training in the nets after suffering a hamstring injury during the team's third match against the Mumbai Indians. The 30-year-old pacer was signed for Rs 14 crore in the IPL mega auction last year but had to sit out the entire season due to an injury. This year, he played in the first three matches but has been out of action since the game against MI. However, Chahar has provided hope that he could soon make a comeback on the field by sharing a video on his Instagram account, where he can be seen bowling with a complete run-up in the nets. He captioned the post, "Once again, baby steps #sportsman #life." It was earlier reported that Chahar could return to action by the start of May.

Chahar has been an essential part of the CSK setup for many years and is known for his handy bowling with the new ball. Besides, he can also score runs at a quick pace with the bat. CSK currently sits at the No. 3 position in the IPL 2023 points table and is set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday (April 21). However, Chahar is unlikely to be available for this match.

Apart from Chahar, CSK is also dealing with injury-related issues of other key players. Star English all-rounder Ben Stokes is out of action due to a heel injury and hasn't played since the team's second game of IPL 2023 against the Lucknow Super Giants. Additionally, South African pacer Sisanda Magala is also out of action for a couple of weeks.

Chahar's return to training in the nets is good news for the Chennai Super Kings, and his potential comeback to the field will boost the team's chances in the tournament. However, with other players like Ben Stokes and Sisanda Magala also out of action, the team will have to manage its resources carefully to maintain its position on the points table.