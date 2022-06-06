India and Chennai Super Kings fast-bowler Deepak Chahar got married with his fiancee Jaya Bhardwaj on June 1 in Agra. Deepak proposed Jaya during his IPL 2021 league match for CSK against the Punjab Kings last year in UAE, which she accepted happily.

After Deepak's marriage he held a reception in Delhi for his teammates, friends and family members. Many known cricketers like Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh and more, were present at the event. However, there was one unfamiliar face among the group of cricketers who fans thought was a lookalike of the Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali. Social media went crazy after seeing Ali's lookalike, who turned out to be Delhi Capitals pacer Khaleel Ahmed at Deepak Chahar's reception and the questions went viral that why was he invited.

Notably, the confusion created was most likely because of the traditional Khaleel Ahmed's Pathani kurta, which the Pakistani cricketer's lookalike was wearing in between a group of cricketers, who were all formally dressed.

Checkout the reactions here:

Who is green kurta guy? — A(@viratian_ammar) June 4, 2022

What's Hassan Ali doing there ? Right to Rishabh and left to Ishan ! — TegtaJi (@iamtegtaharsh) June 4, 2022

Hasan ali ko bhi bulaya tha kya? pic.twitter.com/ikHdyqBqWj — CHAHAt (Ro) (@Ro45desire) June 4, 2022

Who is the lookalike of Hasan Ali present at Deepak Chahar's reception?

It is Khaleel Ahmed who plays for the Delhi Capitals and has 11 One Day International appearances for Team India. Khaleel also has 14 T20I caps for the Men in Blue after his debut in September 2018.

Notably, Khaleel was a crucial part of the Indian squad that lifted the Asia Cup in UAE. He was last seen in action for DC in the IPL 2022, where he finished his season with 16 wickets in 10 matches.

Coming back to Deepak Chahar's wedding, it was a two-day event with many ceremonies lined up like - haldi, sangeet, and mehandi as well. The event took place at Jaypee Palace hotel in Agra and was attended by his cousin and Team India cricketer Rahul Chahar among other friends and family members