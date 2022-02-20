हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs West Indies

Deepak Chahar looks doubtful for SL series due to THIS reason

 India seamer Deepak Chahar pulled his right hamstring during the third T20 International against West Indies and was rendered doubtful for the Sri Lanka series, starting Thursday.

Deepak Chahar looks doubtful for SL series due to THIS reason
(Source: Twitter)

Kolkata: India seamer Deepak Chahar pulled his right hamstring during the third T20 International against West Indies and was rendered doubtful for the Sri Lanka series, starting Thursday.

Chahar, who was in fine rhythm and got two early wickets, was seen hobbling up in his run-up in the last delivery of his second over and limping off the field.

The extent of damage is being ascertained.

In case it's a tear, Chahar could also be a doubtful starter for the IPL where Chennai Super Kings forked out a massive Rs 14 crore at the auction to retain his services.

Usually, a grade one tear takes six weeks for complete recovery and rehabilitation.

As of now, he is certainly a doubtful starter for the three match T20 International series against Sri Lanka, starting February 24 in Lucknow.

He might have to directly fly to Bengaluru at the National cricket Academy to undergo a rehabilitation programme.

