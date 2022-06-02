Team India and Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj in a grand ceremony at a hotel in Agra on Wednesday (June 1). The Deepak Chahar-Jaya Bhardwaj wedding took place at Jaypee Palace hotel in Agra and was attended by his cousin Rahul Chahar among other friends and family members.

It was expected that CSK skipper MS Dhoni will be attending the wedding but the former India captain was in Tamil Nadu attending to an event celebrating the silver jubilee of the Thiruvallur District Cricket Association (TDCA) in which he participated as the chief guest alongside former ICC Chairman and former BCCI president N Srinivasan.

The reception of Deepak Chahar will now be hosted at Delhi’s Kamal Mahal in ITC Maurya Hotel. Delhi is also the city from which Jaya comes. Top stars from CSK as well as Team India including Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are expected to attend the ceremony.

Check pictures from Deepak Chahar’s wedding to Jaya Bhardwaj here…

JP Palace Hotel in Agra was the wedding destination and was lighted up for the ceremony. The wedding ceremony was attended by close friends and family members, as per reports.

The theme of the Wedding ceremony is named as ‘The Royal Grandeur’. The menu for the wedding ceremony was another centre of attraction. The menu will have both traditional Indian cuisine to continental dishes.

The menu for the wedding party includes very famous Agra chat, Hathras Rabdi, Mughlai food. South Indian food and many other varieties of traditional Indian cuisine will also be available for the guests.

As Chahar family has invited some of top international cricketers for the wedding, continental dishes in the form of Italian and Thai cuisine are also part of the menu.