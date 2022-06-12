Team India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Deepak Chahar got married to long-time girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj in a grand ceremony at Agra on Wednesday (June 1) and the newly-wed couple threw a reception party on June 3 (Friday) at Delhi’s Kamal Mahal in ITC Maurya Hotel. Delhi is also the city from which Jaya comes as she resides at Barakhamba Road.

Many known cricketers like Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, Piyush Chawla Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh and more, were present at Chahar's reception.

Interestingly, Raina and Kishan showed off their dance skills as they burned the dance floor with their moves. As expected, the video of the same went viral in no time. Watch it here:

It was speculated that CSK skipper MS Dhoni and former India captain Virat Kohli will also attend the reception party. However, both the cricket superstars couldn't make it to the function for some unknown reasons.

Interestingly, Deepak proposed to Jaya in UAE during IPL 2021.

Talking about the wedding, the event took place at Jaypee Palace hotel in Agra and was attended by his cousin Rahul Chahar among other friends and family members.

It was expected that Dhoni will be attending the wedding but the former India captain was in Tamil Nadu attending to an event celebrating the silver jubilee of the Thiruvallur District Cricket Association (TDCA) in which he participated as the chief guest alongside former ICC Chairman and former BCCI president N Srinivasan.

The theme of the Wedding ceremony was named as ‘The Royal Grandeur’. The menu for the wedding ceremony was another centre of attraction as it inclued both traditional Indian cuisine to continental dishes.