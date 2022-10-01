NewsCricket
DEEPTI SHARMA MANKAD

Deepti Sharma mankad incident: Ben Stokes SLAMS Harsha Bhogle for 'Cultural' comment, says THIS

Ben Stokes' replies to Harsha Bhogle's each and every tweet has caught on fire on the social media and fans from both sides are into a tussle of words

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 04:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Deepti Sharma mankad incident: Ben Stokes SLAMS Harsha Bhogle for 'Cultural' comment, says THIS

Deepti Sharma's run-out of Charlie Dean at Lord's is still the hot topic of the town as England cricketer Ben Stokes took on his Twitter account to respond to Harsha Bhogle's strong worded tweets. The tweet which caught the most attention was in which Harsha wrote about the English criticising the running out of a non-striker for backing up too far could be a "culture thing".

To which Stokes replied, "Harsha ... bringing culture into peoples opinion over a Mankad?"

Since then, Ben Stokes replies to Harsha Bhogle's each and every tweet has caught on fire on the social media and fans from both sides are into a tussle of words.

Checkout the replies of Ben Stokes here...

Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur made it very clear again that Deepti Sharma's run-out of England batter Charlie Dean in the third ODI a few days back was done within the rules of the game and that she will always back her players to express themselves freely on the ground.

Speaking ahead of the Women Asia Cup 2022 that begins on October 1 in Bangladesh, Harmanpreet answered to a question posed at her on England captain Heather Knight calling Indian team a liar. After Deepti Sharma, on landing in India, revealed that she had warned Charlie Dean before running her out at the non-striker's end, Knight took to Twitter to say that Indians were lying and there was not warning given.

deepti sharma mankadBen stokesHarsha BhogleIndia Women CricketCharlie Dean runout

