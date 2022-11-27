Delhi Bulls vs Deccan Gladiators Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Match No. 14 Preview, Dream11, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch DB vs DG T10 match online and on TV?

Deccan Gladiators will clash with Delhu Bulls in match no. 14 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday (November 27). The Bulls are having a shaky season so far with one win, one draw and one loss to Morrisville Samp Army in their last fixture. On the other hand, Gladiators also registered their first loss of the season against New York Strikers even after Suresh Raina and Odean Smith helped their side put 109 runs on the board.

Ahead of Thursday's Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Match No. 14 between Delhi Bulls vs Deccan Gladiators, check all the livestreaming details below…

What time will the Abu Dhabi T10 League Match No. 14 between Delhi Bulls vs Deccan Gladiators begin?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League Match No. 14 between Delhi Bulls vs Deccan Gladiators will begin at 10:00 PM IST.

When will the Abu Dhabi T10 League Match No. 14 between Delhi Bulls vs Deccan Gladiators be played?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League Match No. 14 between Northern Warriors and Delhi Bulls will take place on November 27, Sunday.

Where will the Abu Dhabi T10 League Match No. 14 between Delhi Bulls vs Deccan Gladiators be played?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League Match No. 14 between Delhi Bulls vs Deccan Gladiators will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Which TV channel can I watch Abu Dhabi T10 League Match No. 14 between Delhi Bulls vs Deccan Gladiators?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League Match No. 14 between Delhi Bulls vs Deccan Gladiators will be televised on Sports18 Khel and Colors Cineplex SD & HD in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Abu Dhabi T10 League Match No. 4 between Delhi Bulls vs Deccan Gladiators?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League Match No. 14 between Delhi Bulls vs Deccan Gladiators will be streamed LIVE on Jio Cinemas for free in India.

Delhi Bulls vs Deccan Gladiators Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Suresh Raina, Rilee Rossouw, Jason Roy, Tim David

All–rounders: Andre Russell, D Wiese, Wasim

Bowlers: Dwayne Bravo, Ahmed, Shamsi