Delhi Bulls vs The Chennai Braves Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Match No. 26 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch DB vs CB T10 match online and on TV?

Delhi Bulls and The Chennai Braves will play Match No. 26 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 on Friday (December 2) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Both teams are already out of running for the Playoffs stage with the Bulls right at the bottom while the Chennai Braves are a few places above them.

The Bulls have won one out of six matches and are in the last position in the points table. The Braves have won two out of six matches and are in the sixth position currently.

Delhi Bulls had won the toss and elected to bat against the New York Strikers in the last match. New York Strikers’ opening bowler Akeal Hosein picked an early wicket by having Rilee Rossouw caught by Eoin Morgan at extra cover off the third ball of the match for a duck.

New York Strikers’ skipper Kieron Pollard and Azam Khan, displaying the skills that makes them two of the finest hitters in limited over cricket, pulled off an exciting seven-wicket win over Delhi Bulls with two balls to spare in the 23rd match on the ninth day.

Here’s everything you need to know about Abu Dhabi T10 League clash between Delhi Bulls (DB) vs The Chennai Braves (CB):

When will the Abu Dhabi T10 League clash between Delhi Bulls (DB) vs The Chennai Braves (CB) start?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League clash between Delhi Bulls (DB) vs The Chennai Braves (CB) will be played on December 2, Friday.

Where will the Abu Dhabi T10 League clash between Delhi Bulls (DB) vs The Chennai Braves (CB) be played?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League clash between Delhi Bulls (DB) vs The Chennai Braves (CB) will be hosted at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the Abu Dhabi T10 League clash between Delhi Bulls (DB) vs The Chennai Braves (CB) begin?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League clash between Delhi Bulls (DB) vs The Chennai Braves (CB) will begin at 5:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Abu Dhabi T10 League clash between Delhi Bulls (DB) vs The Chennai Braves (CB) match?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League clash between Delhi Bulls (DB) vs The Chennai Braves (CB) will be televised on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Abu Dhabi T10 League clash between Delhi Bulls (DB) vs The Chennai Braves (CB) match?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League clash between Delhi Bulls (DB) vs The Chennai Braves (CB) is available to be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Delhi Bulls (DB) vs The Chennai Braves (CB) Predicted 11

Delhi Bulls: Rilee Rossouw, Najibullah Zadran, Tim David, Dwayne Bravo(C), Imad Wasim, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Tom Banton, Richard Gleeson, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shiraz Ahmed, Aayan Afzal Khan

The Chennai Braves: R Whiteley, Dawid Malan, Dan Lawrence, Carlos Brathwaite, Sikandar Raza (C), J Fuller, V Aravind, Olly Stone, Samuel Cook, Paddy Dooley, Adhitya Shetty