Delhi Capitals Almost Won Because David Warner Got Out Early: Harbhajan Singh After DC vs SRH Game In IPL 2023

Harbhajan Singh, a former Indian cricketer, has taken a jibe at David Warner, the captain of Delhi Capitals (DC), over his strike rate during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. After Warner was dismissed for a two-ball duck against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Harbhajan suggested that DC would have lost by a bigger margin had Warner faced more deliveries.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan Singh said, “Warner was dismissed earlier today (vs SRH), which is why Delhi came so close. If he had played 50 balls, that would've been 50 balls wasted, and DC would've lost by 50 runs.”

_| Our boys took the @DP_World Beyond Boundaries quiz and the results were _



Head over to our Facebook and YouTube channel to watch the full video. #YehHaiNayiDilli @DPWorldUAE @DPWorldIndia pic.twitter.com/IxUDHV67St — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 30, 2023



Warner has scored 306 runs in eight games this season with a strike rate of 118.6, which is below his usual standards. He is the highest run-scorer for DC this season, but Harbhajan believes that his contribution has not been substantial. Harbhajan criticized Warner's leadership skills and pointed out that he often blames other players for their losses. He said that Warner had not shown any intent and scored his runs at a poor strike rate. Harbhajan added that Warner needs to look in the mirror if he wants to find a reason for DC being at the bottom of the IPL points table.

"Even now, when he comes to presentations, he says about other players' mistakes. But what have you done? You didn't show any intent; you scored 300+ runs but look at your strike rate. Warner hasn't done justice to his stature this year. His 300 runs are of no use to DC,” he added.

DC have only won two of their first eight games in IPL 2023 and are currently at the bottom of the points table. They will face defending champions Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 2.

Harbhajan's comments may have been directed at Warner, but they also highlight the importance of strike rate in T20 cricket. In this format of the game, it's not just about scoring runs but also about scoring them quickly. A high strike rate is essential for a batsman to be effective and to help their team win games.

"I don't think they can make a comeback, and the entire reason for that is captain. He didn't lead the side well, and then his form was an issue. It has been very disappointing. Warner needs to look in the mirror if he wants to find a reason for DC being at the bottom,” he concluded.