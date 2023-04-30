Rohit Sharma's Wife Ritika Sajdeh Calls Out Yuzvendra Chahal For Husband Theft In Hilarious Birthday Banter

India's captain Rohit Sharma is celebrating his 36th birthday on Sunday (April 30), and social media is awash with messages from his present and former teammates. Among them, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took to Instagram to send Rohit his best wishes with a funny caption. Chahal also tagged Rohit's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, in his post.

"Happy Birthday to my favourite best brother in the whole world @ImRo45 happiest birthday To my guiding light , my best friend, the person who makes me laugh more than anyone else in the world Happy Birthday Rohitaaaaaa shramaaaa CC:- Ritika bhabhi," Chahal captioned his post.

Chahal and Rohit have a close bond, having been teammates in the Indian Premier League (IPL) from 2011 to 2013. Interestingly, Chahal made his IPL debut in Rohit's first game as captain of the Mumbai Indians. He played only one match for the five-time IPL champions before making his way into the Indian cricket team in 2016, where he played his first game under Rohit in 2017. Chahal has been a regular member of the Indian team since then but has yet to make his debut in Test cricket.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing IPL season, Rohit is leading the Mumbai Indians, while Chahal is playing for the Rajasthan Royals. In a coincidence, the two teams are set to play against each other in the second game of Super Sunday, which will also mark the 1000th game in the history of IPL. Rohit has played in every IPL season so far, beginning his career with the Deccan Chargers and playing three seasons for them before moving to the Mumbai Indians in 2011. Similarly, Chahal started his IPL career with the Mumbai Indians before moving to the Royal Challengers Bangalore, where he played from 2014 to 2021.

As messages pour in from all over the world, Rohit's fans are thrilled to celebrate their cricketing hero's birthday. Despite being away from home, Rohit is undoubtedly enjoying the love and affection from his teammates, fans, and followers on social media, and is likely to be looking forward to the day's match against the Rajasthan Royals.