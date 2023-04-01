Delhi Capitals Pay Tribute To Injured Rishabh Pant, Hang His Jersey In Dugout During LSG vs DC Game In IPL 2023

In their first match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season against the Lucknow Super Giants, the Delhi Capitals honoured their injured player, Rishabh Pant, with a heartwarming gesture that left fans emotional. Pant, who suffered injuries in a near-fatal car crash in December, continues to recover and was unable to participate in the IPL. To ensure that Pant's presence was felt, the team hung his No. 17 DC jersey over the dugout during the game, which was widely praised by cricket fans on social media.

Despite Pant's absence, the match saw an impressive performance from the Lucknow Super Giants' Kyle Mayers, who completed his half-century in just 28 balls after a slow start. Mayers' performance ensured that the DC spinner struggled to control the tempo of the game. Although DC captain David Warner won the toss and chose to bowl first, Chetan Sakariya produced the big wicket of KL Rahul after the LSG captain made just eight runs in 12 balls.

The Delhi Capitals are looking to win the IPL title for the first time in their history. Alongside the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings, DC is one of just three teams to have played in all 15 seasons. In the playoffs, DC has only reached the semifinals once, in 2020, where they lost to the Mumbai Indians.

Overall, the Delhi Capitals showed an incredible display of sportsmanship and solidarity towards their teammate, Rishabh Pant, with their touching tribute. Although the absence of Pant was felt, DC remains committed to their goal of winning the IPL title for the first time in their history.