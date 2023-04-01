topStoriesenglish2590281
'Kab Aa Rahe Ho Ground Mein?': Fans React As Sanjana Ganesan Shares Abdolrable Photo With Husband Jasprit Bumrah Ahead Of RCB vs MI Clash

Bumrah's last appearance for Team India was in September 2022.

Last Updated: Apr 01, 2023

Due to a back injury, the prominent Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah is currently not playing for the Mumbai franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023), and he has also not played any competitive cricket for some time. Despite hopes that he would recover in time for the Indian T20 League 2023, he, unfortunately, failed to do so, and Sandeep Warrier has replaced him in the Mumbai squad. Recently, an image of Jasprit Bumrah attending an event with his wife went viral, and some fans criticized him on social media for the severity of his injury.

During the pre-season press conference, Mumbai's captain Rohit Sharma expressed his disappointment at Bumrah's absence and acknowledged the opportunity for other players to step up and fill the void. He urged them to make the most of the platform and expressed confidence in the readiness of some young players who have been with the team for the last two years.

Bumrah's last appearance for Team India was in September 2022, and recent reports from the Indian Express suggest that his injury status is being kept confidential, with only former India cricketer VVS Laxman permitted to communicate with Bumrah and the physiotherapists regarding his condition.

