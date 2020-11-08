Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League 2020 Qualifier 2: Team Prediction, Head-to-Head, Playing XIs, TV Timings

Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals will battle it out with David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad in the all-important Qualifier 2 of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Delhi Capitals are coming into the clash after they slumped to a 57-run defeat at the hands of Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1 in Dubai on Thursday.

Sunrisers, on the other hand, swept aside Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets in the Eliminator in Abu Dhabi on Friday to set up a clash against Delhi in Qualifier 2.Meanwhile, the Bangalore franchise knocked out of the tournament with the defeat.

It was a roller coaster season for Delhi Capitals as they clinched seven victories from their opening nine games before slumping to four consecutive defeats. The Shreyas Iyer-led team, however, rebounded strongly to beat Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets in their last league stage match and finish at the second spot in standings.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, had to seal victories in all of their last three matches of the league stage-- against Mumbai Indians, RCB and DC--to make it to the playoffs.They finished at the third place in the IPL standings with a total of seven wins from 14 matches.

The winner of the clash will book their place in the final of the ongoing season of the cash-rich league where they will meet four-time winners and defending champions Mumbai Indians on Tuesday at the Dubai International Stadium.

Head-to-Head:

As far as head-to-head record is concerned, the Hyderabad franchise holds a decent edge over Delhi Capitals going into the crucial clash.

The two sides have met each other in a total of 17 matches so far, with SRH clinching wins on 11 occasions in contract to DC's six victories.

In fact, Sunsrisers have also won both the league stage fixtures against the Shreyas Iyer-led team.

The Warner-led side first swept aside Delhi by 15 runs in Abu Dhabi on September 29 before the skipper and wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha notched up a half-century each and Rashid Khan bagged an economical three-wicket haul to help SRH thrash DC by 88 runs in the second match between the two sides of the season.

Talking about the two sides' record in playoffs, Delhi Capitals have appeared in a total of seven playoffs so far and clinched victory in just one of them. It is to be noted that Delhi have also never made it to the summit showdown.

Hyderabad, on the other hand, has featured in ten playoff games in the history of the tournament and emerged victorious in five of them.

Important Milestones:

- SRH skipper David Warner is just five maximums short of reaching 200 sixes in the IPL.

- Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer requires 67 more runs to reach 500 runs in the ongoing 2020 edition of the lucrative T20 tournament.

- Delhi's Ajinkya Rahane needs 67 more runs to complete 4,000 IPL runs.

- SRH bowler Shahbaz Nadeem is just three wickets shy of reaching 50 wickets in the IPL.

When to watch?

The match between DC vs SRH will take place from 7.30 p.m IST onwards in the absence of fans amid COVID-19 pandemic. The toss for the match will be held at 7:00 pm.

Where to watch?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming of the tie will also be available on Star’s streaming application Hotstar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Wicket-keeper: Wriddhiman Saha

Batsmen: Shreyas Iyer, David Warner (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson

All-rounders: Jason Holder

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, T Natarajan, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma

Probable XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Shreevats Goswami/Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shabaz Nadeem, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma.

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

SQUADS:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Shreevats Goswami (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow, Vijay Shankar, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Sanjay Yadav, Prithvi Raj Yarra.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Daniel Sams, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Shimron Hetmyer, Harshal Patel, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Tushar Deshpande, Avesh Khan, Praveen Dubey, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Lalit Yadav.