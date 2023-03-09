Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women’s Premier League 2023 Match No. 7 Preview, LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2023 Match Online and on TV?

It will be a clash of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 table-toppers when Delhi Capitals Women team host Mumbai Indians Women in Match No. 7 at the DY Patil Stadium on Thursday (March 9). Harmanpreet Kaur’s side will need to battle hard to retain their top spot on the points table against an in-form DC side led by Meg Lanning.

On the star performers for Mumbai Indians side with the ball has been Bengal spinner Saika Ishaque. She is the top wikettaker in the WPL 2023 so far, claiming 6 wickets in 2 matches at an average of 6.16. Ishaque could not have started the Women's Premier League (WPL) any better. She has not only taken most wickets so far in the tournament but has also played a defining role in the two outings, against Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The 27-year-old left-arm spinner sparked a collapse in the RCB ranks at the Brabourne Stadium by dismissing England’s Sophie Devine and Disha Kasat in three deliveries to return with figures of 4-0-26-2, playing a key role in their 9-wicket win. This came after her incredible spell in the tournament opener against Gujarat Giants, recording impressive figures of 3.1-1-11-4 and propelling Mumbai Indians to a massive 143-run win.

“I have not prepared any differently for the Women's Premier League. I have concentrated on bowling one delivery at a time and that is what I want to keep my focus at,” Ishaque told PTI in an exclusive interview.

Ishaque said whenever Mumbai Indians needed a wicket, captain Harmanpreet Kaur has asked her to bowl. “Harry di (Harmanpreet) is pleased to see me bowl well. She has supported me a lot. Whenever she feels the team needs a wicket, she has given me the ball,” she said.

Here’s everything you need to know about Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2023 match No. 7:

When will the Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2023 match No. 7 start?

The Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2023 match No. 7 will start on March 9, Thursday.

Where will the Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2023 match No. 7 be played?

The Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2023 match No. 7 will be hosted in DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2023 match No. 7 begin?

The Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2023 match No. 7 will begin at 730 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2023 match No. 7?

The Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2023 match No. 7 will be televised on Sports18 Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2023 match No. 7?

The Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2023 match No. 7 is available to be streamed live for free on the Jio Cinemas app and website.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2023 match No. 7 Predicted 11

Delhi Capitals Women: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey/Laura Harris, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy/Titas Sadhu, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris

Mumbai Indians Women: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr/Chloe Tryon, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque