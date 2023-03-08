LIVE Updates | DC-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Today, Cricket Live Score: Meg Lanning vs Harmanpreet Kaur

On Thursday, March 9th, the top-ranked teams in the WPL 2023, Delhi Capitals (DC-W) and Mumbai Indians (MI-W), will go head to head at the DY Patil Stadium. Both Mumbai and Delhi have won their first two games in the tournament, with MI-W securing a massive victory over Gujarat Giants in their opening match and following it up with another impressive performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore. DC-W, on the other hand, defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first game and then clinched a win over UP Warriorz on Tuesday.

As the table toppers prepare to face each other, it sets the stage for an enthralling encounter, with both teams aware that a win in this match will give them a significant advantage in the race for the playoffs. Certain players from both teams are capable of dominating their opponents, including Delhi Capitals' batter Meg Lanning, who currently holds the Orange Cap, and Mumbai Indians' bowler Saika Ishaque, who holds the Purple Cap.