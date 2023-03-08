LIVE Updates | DC-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Today, Cricket Live Score: Meg Lanning vs Harmanpreet Kaur
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Women's Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Table-toppers Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Capitals
On Thursday, March 9th, the top-ranked teams in the WPL 2023, Delhi Capitals (DC-W) and Mumbai Indians (MI-W), will go head to head at the DY Patil Stadium. Both Mumbai and Delhi have won their first two games in the tournament, with MI-W securing a massive victory over Gujarat Giants in their opening match and following it up with another impressive performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore. DC-W, on the other hand, defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first game and then clinched a win over UP Warriorz on Tuesday.
As the table toppers prepare to face each other, it sets the stage for an enthralling encounter, with both teams aware that a win in this match will give them a significant advantage in the race for the playoffs. Certain players from both teams are capable of dominating their opponents, including Delhi Capitals' batter Meg Lanning, who currently holds the Orange Cap, and Mumbai Indians' bowler Saika Ishaque, who holds the Purple Cap.
Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Live: Full Squads
Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris, Laura Harris, Jasia Akhtar, Minnu Mani, Aparna Mondal, Poonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi
Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Priyanka Bala, Neelam Bisht, Sonam Yadav, Dhara Gujjar, Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League 2023. This is your host Akash Kharade and I will be taking you through all the key updates from the match.
