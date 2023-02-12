Delhi Capitals Women's Team Full Players List in WPL Team Auction 2023: Base Price, Age, Country, Records & Statistics

Delhi Capitals have been successful in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and this success is expected to transfer over to the WPL. The team has a strong fanbase, and the brand recognition from the IPL will help attract fans to the WPL. The team also has a strong infrastructure in place, with top-notch training facilities and support staff, which will be beneficial for the players.

The Delhi Capitals are one of the most valuable teams in the WPL with a valuation of over INR 810 Crore. This reflects the team's commitment to investing in the best players and building a strong squad that can compete at the highest level. The team is expected to target some of the top players in the WPL auction, including international players and promising young talent.

The Delhi Capitals have a unique opportunity to be a leading team in the WPL and to help grow the sport in India. The team's focus on player development, strategic recruitment, and investing in the right talent will help them to achieve success in the league. The team is poised to make an impact in the WPL, and fans can expect to see some exciting cricket from the Delhi Capitals in the upcoming season.

In conclusion, the Delhi Capitals are well-positioned to be a dominant force in the WPL, with a strong coaching staff, high valuation, and a commitment to building a strong team. The team's success in the IPL will only help them to grow in the WPL, and fans can expect to see some exciting cricket from the Delhi Capitals in the upcoming season.