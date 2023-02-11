topStoriesenglish2572239
WOMEN'S PREMIER LEAGUE INDIA

WPL 2023: Here's all you Need to Know About Women's Premier League's Auction Ahead of Inaugural Season

Here's all you need to know about Women's Premier League 2023 Auction.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 08:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau

WPL 2023: Here's all you Need to Know About Women's Premier League's Auction Ahead of Inaugural Season

A major advancement for women's cricket in India is on the horizon - the first Women's Premier League, a female version of the IPL, will take place in Mumbai from March 4th to 26th this year. The player auction for the league will be held in Mumbai on Monday, February 13th.

Ahead of the big auction, take a look at all the big details of the Women's Premier League:

Key Details

Women's Premier League Auction
Venue: Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai
Date: Monday, February 13 --- 2:30 PM onwards
Live Streaming Details: Sports 18

How many teams are there in the Women's Premier League?
5

What is the total auction purse per team?
Rs 12 Crore

How many number of players teams can buy?
15-18, with 7 Overseas players

How many number of overseas players are allowed per team per match?
5, with at least 1 from an Associate Nation

How many number of players registered for the auction?
1525

How many number of Players are set to go under the hammer?
409

How many number of Indian players are at the auction?
246

How many number of Overseas players?
163

How many number of players are from Associate Nations?
8

How many number of capped players are there in auction?
202

How many number of Uncapped players are there in auction?
199

How many maximum slots are available across all 5 teams?
90

How many maximum overseas players' slots are available?
30

What is base price categories?

Highest: Rs 50 lakh (24 players in this category)

Which India players are in highest base price category of Rs 50 lakh?

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma

How many overseas players are in highest base price category of Rs 50 lakh?
13

Which overseas players are in highest base price category of Rs 50 lakh?
Ellyse Perry, Sophie Ecclestone, Sophie Devine, Deandra Dottin

What is second base price category?
Rs 40 lakh (30)

What is third base price category?
Rs 30 lakh

What is base price for uncapped players?
Between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 20 lakh

Where can I watch Live streaming of Women's IPL auction on TV?
Viacom 18 - Sports 18 TV channels

Where can I watch Live streaming of Women's IPL auction on online?
JioCinema app

Which are Women's Premier League teams?

Mumbai Indians ----- City; Mumbai; Owner: Reliance Industries; Head Coach: Charlotte Edwards
Royal Challengers Bangalore ----- City: Bengaluru; Owner: Diageo
Delhi Capitals ----- City: Delhi; Owner: JSW Group-GMR Group; Head Coach: Jonathan Batty
Gujarat Giants ---- City: Ahmedabad; Owner: Adani Group; Head Coach: Rachel Haynes
UP Warriors ---- City: Lucknow; Owner: Capri Global; Head Coach: Jon Lewis

How many matches will be played in WPL 2023?
22

Which stadiums will host WPL 2023?
Brabourne and DY Patil

