Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla stadium to be renamed as Arun Jaitley Stadium

In a fitting tribute to late BJP leader Arun Jaitley, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Tuesday decided to rename Ferozeshah Kotla stadium in Delhi as Arun Jaitley Stadium. The renaming of Delhi's famous cricket venue is scheduled to take place on September 12 at a function where a stand of the ground will be named after India captain Virat Kohli.

The function will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and it is expected that Home Minister Amit Shah and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju will be present during the event.

Talking to Zee Media, DDCA president Rajat Sharma said that the support given by Jaitley to players like Virat Kohli, Virendra Sehwag, Ashish Nehra and Rishabh Pant had played an important role in helping these cricketers represent India at international level.

It is to be noted that Jaitley was the president of DDCA from 1999 to 2013 and during his tenure at DDCA he had played an important role in renovating the stadium. The steps taken by Jaitley led to an increase in the capacity of the stadium to accommodate more fans. Jaitley also deserves credit for constructing world-class dressing rooms at this stadium.

On Saturday, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) acting president CK Khanna had condoled the demise Jaitley, who breathed his last at the age of 66 after prolonged illness. Paying homage to Jaitley, Khanna had said that the late BJP leader was a humble, self-made man who etched a place for himself in the history of modern India.

"It is indeed a very sad day for the whole country as we have lost Arun Jaitleyji to a long and tough battle with health...A truly humble, self-made man who rose to greats heights, and has etched a place for himself in the history of modern India, with his genius, grit, charisma and commitment!" the BCCI acting chief had said.

Jaitley was a four-time member of Rajya Sabha and he had become a Cabinet minister in the government of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000. He was Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from June 2009-2014. Jaitley was also the Finance and Corporate Affairs minister in the first term of Modi government and also held portfolios of Defence and Information and Broadcasting.